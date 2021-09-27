Veteran Singaporean DJ and musician Chris Ho has died

Singaporean DJ and musician Chris Ho, also known as X’Ho, has died.

The news was shared by local radio station GOLD 905 on Monday morning (September 27). It was revealed that the late DJ had been “battling stomach cancer for the past two months”.

It is with deepest sadness that we are sharing that our dearest friend and colleague Chris Ho passed away peacefully at… Posted by Mediacorp GOLD 905 on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Ho passed away on Monday morning (September 27), and is survived by his mother.

“No words can express our heartfelt sorrow and he will be dearly missed by the GOLD 905, Mediacorp and radio family and everyone that knew him. Chris, you will forever be in our hearts,” wrote GOLD 905.

Ho was also a musician and journalist who pioneered rock music in Singapore, pushing boundaries in the city-state’s underground. He was the frontman of the new wave band Zircon Lounge and also released music under the moniker X’Ho.

As a DJ, he was most recently heard on GOLD 905’s weekday evening programme The Homestretch with Chris Ho. He also had stints at now-defunct stations Lush 99.5 and Rediffusion.

