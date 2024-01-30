Disney+’s ‘The Impossible Heir’: cast, plot, premiere date and all you need to know

Disney+ has released new details about the plot, premiere date and more of its upcoming K-drama, The Impossible Heir, starring Lee Jae-wook. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new series.

What is the plot of The Impossible Heir?

Disney+’s new K-drama will follow the story of Kang In-ha, a child of a single-parent household who’s determined to make something of himself with nothing but his good looks and charm. He soon discovers that his biological father heads the successful conglomerate Kangoh Group.

However, finding himself shunned by the rest of his new family, In-ha teams up with his intellectually gifted friend Han Tae-oh with a plan to take over the company. While their scheme initially seems successful, their path is threatened by the sudden appearance of Na Hye-won, an ambitious woman with a troubled past.

Who is in the cast of the new Disney+ K-drama?

The Impossible Heir will star D.P. actor Lee Jun-young as Kang In-ha and Lee Jae-wook of Alchemy of Souls fame as Han Tae-oh. Meanwhile, Hong Su-zu (Sweet Home season two) will play Na Hye-won.

In addition, the upcoming K-drama is penned by Choi Won (Miss Butcher) and is directed by Min Yun-hong (Missing: The Other Side and Insider).

Is there a trailer for The Impossible Heir?

On January 30, Disney+ Korea released the first teaser for The Impossible Heir. The clip introduces our three lead characters and their connects to one another, as well as the troubles they’ll face on their rise to the top. Watch the video below:

How to watch The Impossible Heir?

According to a new poster released by Disney+ Korea, The Impossible Heir will premiere on February 28 globally where the streaming service is available. The series is also expected to be available on Hulu in the US.