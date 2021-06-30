Gory first trailer revealed for ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime series

The gory first trailer for upcoming anime series Chainsaw Man has been released.

The trailer was released by Japanese animation studio MAPPA, the same studio behind the final season of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, as part of their 10th anniversary event on Sunday (June 27).

Chainsaw Man is based on the popular manga series of the same name which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020. Written and drawn by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it follows protagonist Denji, who is murdered by the Japanese yakuza and then revived by a devilish companion Pochita, who is part-chainsaw. They then merge to become the titular Chainsaw Man.

Denji is recruited by – and develops a crush on – the mysterious Makima, and becomes part of an organisation that hunts devils who threaten the safety of humanity.

The Chainsaw Man trailer – which is completely free of dialogue – showcases a series of iconic scenes from the manga series, featuring main characters Denji, Aki and Power, as well as Makima in action against a series of devils. Based on the trailer, the anime promises to be as bloody as the manga it is based on.

Watch it below:

The Chainsaw Man anime series was first announced in December 2020, and is expected to premiere later this year, though the actual release date has not yet been announced.

The trailer was one of the many highlights of MAPPA’s 10th anniversary event. The studio also revealed key visuals of the final instalment of the Attack of Titan anime series, which is expected to come late 2021.

Chainsaw Man was Tatsuki Fujimoto’s second major serialised manga series after Fire Punch. It was one of the top five best-selling manga series in Japan of the first half of 2021 – and according to sales data from Japanese entertainment data company Oricon, the only title in that list to not have an anime released yet.

The manga series won the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award for the shonen category earlier this year, a prestigious award that has been won in the past by classics such as Slam Dunk, Inuyasha, Detective Conan and Bleach.