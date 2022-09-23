Kim Se-jeong in talks to reprise her role in second season of ‘The Uncanny Counter’

Actress and singer Kim Se-jeong is in talks to reprise her role as Do Ha-na in the second season of OCN’s The Uncanny Counter.

According to a report from South Korean media outlet Sports Today yesterday (September 22), the actress received an offer to reprise her role in the mystery K-drama. A source from Jellyfish Entertainment, Kim’s management agency, later responded to the news by confirming that the actress is “positively reviewing” the offer.

At the time of publication, it is unclear if other members of the main cast — comprised of Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang and Yeon Hye-ran — are also in talks to reprise their roles in the drama’s second season.

The Uncanny Counter was renewed for a second season in January 2021. At the time, the production team behind the series announced that filming and broadcast schedules, as well as the cast for the new season, were being finalised.

The Uncanny Counter follows a group of demon hunters, called “counters”, who are disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant who hunt down demons who come to Earth. The series’ first season, which aired on OCN and Netflix, aired from November 2020 to January 2021.

