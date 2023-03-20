‘Neighbours’ and ‘Chopper’ actor Peter Hardy dies from drowning in Australia

Australian actor Peter Hardy, known for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters, Neighbours and more, has been identified as the man who drowned at Freemantle’s South Beach last week.

Hardy, 66, had been snorkelling at the beach when he was found unconscious in the water on March 16, ABC News reported. Attempts were made to resuscitate the actor via CPR, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

A coroner’s report is currently being prepared, according to The Guardian.

His brother Michael Hardy confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: “I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning. This is the only means I have of contacting his wide group of loved ones and friends.”

“Rest in peace my beloved little brother.”

Close friend Andy Burns paid tribute to Hardy’s love for music and acting. “He was a superb actor, a wonderful singer and guitarist, he also played drums and sax. He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV,” he wrote.

“Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa. Our thoughts are with you.”

Hardy was best known for his recurring role as Phil Rakich in McLeod’s Daughters, appearing in 44 episodes from 2006 to 2009, as well as for portraying Detective Cooney in the 2000 film Chopper. He also starred as Jimmy Drane on Neighbours in 1997, appearing in three episodes.

He also notably acted alongside Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz, in An Officer And A Gentleman and in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Musical during the Australian tours of both stage productions.

His other notable stage roles include Bill Austin in the musical Mamma Mia! when the production arrived in Australia, performing in over 1,500 showings and even appearing on the 10th anniversary reunion show.