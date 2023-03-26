Netflix announces new anime slate arriving this year including ‘PLUTO’

Netflix has announced a new slate of anime titles coming to the streaming platform this year.

During day one of this year’s AnimeJapan 2023 convention, Netflix announced four new titles and several returning series. The four new titles announced are Ōoku: The Inner Chambers, Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune, Onmyoji and PLUTO.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers – based on a manga of the same name – is inspired by the Ōoku, the historic women’s quarters of the Edo Castle. It follows the history of the inner chambers, where gender roles are reversed. Directed by Noriyuki Abe, Ōoku: The Inner Chambers is set to release sometime this year.

Arriving in May, Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is a band new anime that follows Akira Ihotsu, a young man who spends his days rebelling against an oppressive society on a a future Earth. He’s scouted to join “Yakitori”, a unit whose missions average a shocking death rate of 70 per cent. Akira decides to take a stand against the unit and fight for his future.

Netflix’s Onmyoji anime will mark the first time the material based on Baku Yumemakura’s 1986 novel. The series will explore Abe Seimei and his partner Minamoto Hiromasa as they untangle strange and supernatural cases surrounding humans and demons. It is expected to arrive later this year.

Based on Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy: The Greatest Robot on Earth arc from 1964, PLUTO takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in harmony. It has yet to receive a firm release date but is expected to release this year.

Netflix also announced updates on several existing titles series available on the platform. Ultraman‘s final season is set to arrive on Netflix on May 11, while The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburg Part 2 arrives in August. Other series such as Gamera Rebirth, My Happy Marriage and Akuma Kun will also release this year.