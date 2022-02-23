‘The Sixth Sense’ season three premiere delayed by a week

The premiere date for the third season of variety show The Sixth Sense has been postponed for a week due to several cases of COVID-19 on set.

Earlier today (February 23), tvN announced that the variety show will now be making its return on March 18, instead of March 11 as origially planned, due to the show’s production director testing positive for COVID-19.

“We ask for the understanding of the viewers who are waiting for The Sixth Sense 3 as we have come to an inevitable decision to secure a stable production environment,” tvN said in its statement, as translated by Soompi. “We will continue to do our best in safety management by following the guidelines of the disease control authorities.”

Cast member Lee Sang-yeob’s management agency Ungbin ENS, actor later announced that the actor also tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by Xportsnews, Lee reported experiencing a sore throat and chills, which led him to use a self-test kit where he tested negative.

The actor underwent PCR testing on February 21, and received a COVID-19 diagnosis the day after. Ungbin ENS confirmed that Lee is currently taking all the necessary precautions and self-quarantining.

As of writing, the rest of the cast members – Yoo Jae-suk, Sky Castle’s Oh Na-ra, Jessi and Lovelyz’s Mijoo – have not been reported to have COVID-19. Meanwhile. actress Jeon So-min will not be participating in The Sixth Sense’s latest season due to an injury, according to her management agency King Kong By Starship.