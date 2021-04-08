WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has revealed why Evan Peters was cast as Wanda’s brother, Pietro, in the Marvel–Disney+ series.

Jac Schaeffer said in a new interview that Peters, who portrayed Pietro/Quicksilver in the X-Men and Avengers franchises, made casting sense due to his recognisability.

Pietro dies in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Schaeffer told The Empire Film Podcast that her superhero drama’s exploration of loss was the reason behind Peters’ casting.

Advertisement

“We had a grief counsellor come to the [writers] room, and we did some research on grief, and there’s a lot about how people remember faces,” she said.

“The anxiety of not remembering the faces of your loved ones, misremembering, or actively misremembering things as a self-preservation tactic – all of that became fascinating to us, and we thought that by casting Evan [Peters] in the role, it would not only have that effect on Wanda, but it would have this meta layer for the audience, as well.”

WandaVision wrapped its first season on Disney+ last month. NME’s Paul Bradshaw wrote in a recap feature: “Nine episodes down, the show finishes with a satisfying conclusion and a whole lot of questions – not to mention two end credit stings that set up the next chapters. Monica is pulled aside by a Skrull and pointed up to space to see “an old friend of your mother” (cueing up Captain Marvel 2).

“Wanda is seen studying the evil Darkhold in a remote cabin (possibly Wundagore Mountain?) White Vision is still out there somewhere, annoyingly logical and devoid of any emotion. And we’re all left missing one of the best things Marvel has ever made – now waiting for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to see what happens next.”

Advertisement

Kathryn Hahn has also said she would like to portray show character Agatha Harkness again in another project.