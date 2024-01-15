Watch the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new series ‘The Gentleman’, starring Ray Winstone and Vinnie Jones

The trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series The Gentleman has landed, along with a release date. Check out the trailer below.

Premiering in March, the new series will introduce audiences “to a new slice of the world initially brought to life in Ritchie’s 2020 film of the same name,” according to a description from Netflix.

A synopsis adds: “While the characters in the upcoming TV show will be totally different from the movie, The Gentlemen will have all the same bite — along with a bunch of fresh tricks up its well-tailored sleeve, as the new teaser trailer reveals.”

In the trailer shared today, it also revealed that Ray Winstone would be a part of the cast.

Describing the plot, Netflix continued: “The White Lotus star Theo James leads The Gentlemen as the Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an English aristocrat who finds himself embroiled in a world of criminality — specifically career criminal Bobby Glass’ (Ray Winstone) industrial cannabis empire on the East End of London.

“Crawl’s Kaya Scodelario stars as Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly fashionable and ruthless daughter who handles the day-to-day business of the drug operation.”

Check out the trailer here:

Ritchie is at the helm of the action drama as creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director of the first two episodes.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix last November. “We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

Other cast members include Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz.

All eight episodes of The Gentlemen will premiere in March 2024.