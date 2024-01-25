Life is hard on Cha Eun-woo in new teaser for ‘Wonderful World’

South Korean TV network MBC has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Wonderful World, starring Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-joo. Here’s everything we know about the new show.

What is the plot of Wonderful World?

Wonderful World will tell the story of Eun Soo-hyun, a mother who seeks her own brand of justice after the legal system fails to punish the culprit behind the tragic death of her son. On her road to revenge, Soo-hyun’s life becomes entangled with Kwon Sun-yool, a former medical student with a rough and mysterious past.

Who is in the cast of Wonderful World?

Eun Soo-hyun will be played by Kim Nam-joo in her first acting role in six years, since the critically acclaimed 2018 K-drama Misty. She is also known for starring in shows such as My Husband Got a Family and Queen of Reversals.

Advertisement

Starring opposite her will be ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, who will play Kwon Sun-yool. He’s best know for his roles in True Beauty and Island, among others.

Other actors who will appear in Wonderful World include Kim Kang-woo of Artificial City fame, and Im Se-mi from The Worst of Evil.

Is there a trailer for the new K-drama?

On January 25, MBC released the first teaser for Wonderful World. It follows Soo-hyun as she relives moments from her past that continue to haunt her. It all started with the case from that day,” she says in voiceover, as translated by Soompi.

Later in the clip, we meet Sun-yool, who asks an unseen character: “Does it look like I’m living well? Do you know when humans are the most in pain?”

How can I watch Wonderful World?

Wonderful World is scheduled to premiere March 1 on South Korean TV network MBC, and will air every Friday and Saturday thereafter. According to a report by MT Star News, the series will also be available to stream internationally on Disney+.