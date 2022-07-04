Celebrities wish Tom Cruise a happy 60th birthday

Tom Cruise has received well wishes from a number of stars on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The actor marked the milestone yesterday (July 3), appearing at the British F1 Grand Prix as he supported Lewis Hamilton.

Some of Cruise’s celebrity friends have sent him birthday wishes on social media, with Top Gun: Maverick‘s Val Kilmer tweeting: “Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice !”

Mission: Impossible‘s Christopher McQuarrie shared a picture of a stunt from the new film in the series, writing: “Happy 60th Birthday, Tom.” Fellow Maverick star Glen Powell also shared the picture, saying: “This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday! ⁦@TomCruise”.

While at the Grand Prix, Cruise praised Hamilton, telling Sky Sports of who he is supporting: “Lewis always. He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day.”

The actor has been riding high with the success of Maverick, which has already become the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far.

The film sees Cruise return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from the 1986 original, as he trains up a new group of pilots.

Back in May, the actor admitted that he doesn’t take days off as he’s “living the dream”, explaining to Bella magazine: “This is a day off for me, because I am not shooting. I’m just chillin’ now. I don’t have days off.”

He added: “Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do; so this is not work – I’m living the dream.”

In NME‘s three-star review of Maverick, we wrote: “Top Gun: Maverick does exactly what its intended audience wants it to do – pile on the airborne thrills and steely military heroics without knotting things up with too much moralising or complex character development.

“Its plot may just be an extended Rocky-style training film for the jet fighter equivalent of the bombing of the Death Star, but throwbacks to the original movie supply the emotional heart.”