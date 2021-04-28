Wayne T Carr, who was cast as John Stewart/Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, has opened up about being cut from the film.

The actor was initially due to star in Snyder’s reworking of the 2017 superhero film in the final scene, before Warner Bros cut the scene and replaced it with a reveal of Martian Manhunter.

“[Snyder] said, ‘We’re going to shoot it, we’ll see what the studio says,'” Carr recalled in an interview with LightCast.

“This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I’m going to call ‘Driveway Studios’. He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, ‘They’re not letting me do this thing.'”

He continued: “When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realised, ‘Ugh. I’m not a part of this. Darn.'”

Justice League concept artist Jojo Aguilar shared several images on Twitter earlier this month, to give a sense of what Carr’s Green Lantern could have looked like in the film.

“The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it’s been nothing but love from the fans, man,” Carr said of the response from fans upon learning his appearance was cut.

This was the best experience in my career working with @ZackSnyder . I've worked a long time and by far he was the most professional, most personable, and Coolest! and thanks @jayoliva1 for introducing me to him! #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Uil99i7liW — jojo aguilar (@jojoaguilar33) April 2, 2021

“Like, I wasn’t even in the movie, and I’m just getting positive feedback from people and support. It’s super crazy. It’s absolutely crazy, but I love it.”

In a four-star review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, NME wrote: “It’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade.

“Because there’s one more thing that needs to be said – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really very good.”