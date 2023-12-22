When is ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ coming out?

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is set to wrap up Sony’s acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy.

The upcoming third entry is touted as the concluding chapter following Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Shameik Moore leads the film’s voice cast as Miles Morales, alongside Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Velez, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

What is the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse?

At the time of writing (December 18), the highly-anticipated sequel is undated. The film was originally scheduled for March 29, 2024, but it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, as the voice cast were unable to complete dialogue recording in time.

Following the strike’s conclusion in November, Christopher Miller confirmed production on Beyond The Spider-Verse is underway during a post-screening Q&A in December.

“We’re in production,” Miller said. “We’re really excited about where the story is going. I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion on the trilogy and it’s as emotional as the other ones. We’re knee-deep in it.”

This page will be updated when an official release date is announced.

What other Spider-Verse projects are in development?

Beyond the trilogy, there’s plenty more Spider-Verse to come. A spin-off film centred around several Spider-Women, including Spider-Gwen, is reportedly in production.

Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also signed a deal with Sony Pictures in 2019 to help create a Marvel TV universe, which could include Spider-Verse characters.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse ranked 11th on NME’s best films of 2023. A review of the film read: “In a time of supes fatigue, the second Spider-Verse film set itself (spandex-clad) head and shoulders above the rest as 2023’s most inventive and visually-dazzling blockbuster, mashing up different animation styles with ease.”