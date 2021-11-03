‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ has been delayed to the second half of 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed until the second half of 2022, publisher 2K announced today.

In a post to the @midnightsuns Twitter account November 3, Jake Solomon, Creative Director and Garth DeAngelis, Senior Franchise Producer, explained the reason for the delay.

“Hey everyone, on behalf of Firaxis Games, thank you for sharing just how excited you are for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We’ve been thrilled to see your reaction to everything from our announcement of the game to the reveal of our card-based tactical combat.”

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

The message goes on to announce the new release window, with no firm date being given:

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022. We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more to make the best game possible.”

The message concludes by explaining what will be added and worked on in the extra few months:

“These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality.”

In other Marvel games news, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has revealed that Marvel’s Avengers has “not proven as successful as we would have liked” in a new annual report.

The report, which also revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a huge success for the legendary Japanese publisher acknowledges the shortcomings of the superhero title.

“I would also note that “Marvel’s Avengers” was an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model”.