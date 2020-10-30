Sony still “believes in VR” but currently has no plans for it on PS5

Sony has revealed that it still believes VR will be a part of the future of gaming, however it remained non-committal about the technology’s use on PS5.

During an interview with The Washington Post, Sony Entertainment Interactive CEO Jim Ryan remarked that “immersiveness” is a focal point for the company’s upcoming next-gen console, pointing to features such as 3D Audio and haptic feedback. He called the phenomenon “one of the megatrends in the gaming industry”, however, remained non-committal about the prospects of what is perhaps the most immersive feature of all: virtual reality (VR).

“I think we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR,” Ryan told the outlet, as the same time confirming that the company currently has no plans for a PS5-specific VR headset. Players who wish to use their PS4 headset with the next-gen console will have to get an adapter, which Sony is offering for free.

“PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment,” Ryan reiterated, while cautioning about its visibility in the near future.

“Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that and we’re very pleased with all the experience that we’ve gained with PlayStation VR, and we look [forward] to seeing where that takes us in the future,” he added.

Despite the lower-than-expected level of VR support, the PS5 has so far been selling well for Sony in pre-orders. Ryan recently revealed that pre-sales of the next-gen console have already exceeded the demand for the PS4’s first 12 weeks of sales.

In addition, Sony’s executive deputy president and chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, also noted that the company expects to sell over 7.6million units of the system by March 31, 2021, the end of its current fiscal year.