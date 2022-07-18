Tesla cars “making progress” with Steam integration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the electric cars are getting Steam client integration, and it could be coming fairly soon.

After a Twitter account talked about how Tesla cars can play a number of video games, Musk responded seemingly out of nowhere, saying: “We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month.”

So Steam in a Tesla is in the works, but a full rollout of the gaming library client has no sort of specific date, as of publication.

We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022

As noted by PC Gamer, there’s a shareholder meeting in the timeframe Musk mentioned, on August 4 this year, so it could be possible that any commitments to Steam in the car can be nailed down there.

Back last year it was revealed that Sega and Tesla were working together to get the original Sonic The Hedgehog working in the cars, and the game uses the built-in display screen alongside a controller plugged into a USB port to play, which may be how Steam works too.

It was shortly after this that a US car safety regulator began investigating Tesla for the dangers posed by letting drivers play games whilst behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) took on the investigation after it became possible to play games whilst driving a Tesla, as before you could only play while stationary.

“I was just dumbfounded that, yes, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up,” said Vince Patton, a Tesla driver who filed the initial complaint. “Somebody’s going to get killed. It’s absolutely insane.”

In his complaint, Patton added: “NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion. Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent.”

