Adele announces US TV special for her new album ‘30’

Adele has announced a new TV special which will air in the US ahead of the arrival of her forthcoming new album ‘30’.

The singer will release her new LP, her first since 2015’s ‛25′, on November 19 via Columbia Records.

On November 14 Adele will appear in Adele: One Night Only, a two-hour CBS special which will include live performances from the singer and a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.

Set to be filmed in LA, the special will see the singer conduct her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son”.

A UK air date for Adele: One Night Only has yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Adele recently revealed that she has already played her forthcoming new album ‘30’ to Drake in order to get his take on the record.

The singer did clarify, however, that she hadn’t been sending the record around “to various people being like, ‘Can I get your thoughts on this?’”

“It’s always just been about how [the album] makes me feel,” she said. “Quality control is my forte. I can write a song about my own experiences my own life, and stuff like that. People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 last week, Adele spoke about her future in the music industry and said that she doesn’t intend to be making music “forever”.