Amy Winehouse biopic at “script stage” and could be released “in a year or two”

A biopic about Amy Winehouse‘s life will be released in “a year or two”, her father Mitch has revealed.

Mitch has said the film will offer an truthful portrayal of the singer’s life after he previously hit out at Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy for its “misleading” portrayal of the relationship between him and his daughter.

He told Paul Danan’s ‘The Morning After’ podcast: “We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was.”

He added that a script was currently in the works.

“The movie is gonna be in a year or two. We’ve gone beyond talks, we’re at script stage. The film is going to be a biopic,” he explained.

Opening up on who would portray the title role, he said: “The casting will be – and I get to choose, with recommendations from the producer – a star-maker. We’re gonna get an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from north or east London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Mitch Winehouse also teased that the film could follow the glossy formula of Oscar-winning biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

“A different story of course, but it will be going along similar lines I guess, although we haven’t got that far. It’s all very exciting,” he explained.

In March, Amy Winehouse became the latest inductee to Camden’s Music Walk of Fame.