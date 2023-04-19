Moonbin, member of K-pop band ASTRO, reportedly dies aged 25

Moonbin of K-pop boyband ASTRO has died at the age of 25, it has been reported.

The singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager today (April 19), according to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station (via Yonhap News, as translated by Korean pop culture website Soompi).

“It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” the police said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

Moonbin was the older brother of Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop girl group Billlie.

Moonbin had also been scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert in Busan, South Korea next month as part of the ASTRO spin-off group Moonbin & Sanha. The duo shared an EP titled ‘Incense’ back in January.

ASTRO released their third and most recent studio album, ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, last May.

Earlier this year, ASTRO’s Rocky confirmed his departure from the K-pop group. Their agency, Fantagio Music, explained in a statement at the time that the band would “continue on as a fiver-member group in the future”.

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates…

For further help and advice on mental health: