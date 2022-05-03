Australian DJ Delete has died at the age of 30

Australian DJ and producer Delete – real name Ryan Biggs – has died.

As Yahoo News Australia reports, the hardstyle dance artist was found dead at his home in the Netherlands on Saturday (April 30). The cause of death has not been revealed, but local police are not treating Biggs’ death as suspicious.

The news was confirmed by his family, who said there were “unanswered questions” regarding the DJ’s death. “Yesterday our family received the most devastating news; that we had lost a son, a brother and an uncle,” reads the statement from Biggs’ family.

“Ryan was a shining light in our family, and we cannot convey in words how empty we feel and how empty our lives will be moving forward.”

Biggs’ family have launched a GoFundMe to cover costs associated with returning the DJ’s body to Australia for a funeral, which you can contribute to here.

Biggs had been living in the Netherlands for the past nine years, garnering attention for his distinctive gated kick drums. He performed at slew of dance festivals such as Defqon.1 and Q-BASE, and released his debut album ‘Alpha Omega’ in 2018 following a lengthy string of standalone singles and EPs.

“Ryan left Australia to follow his dreams as a DJ and producer in the hardstyle scene, and didn’t he make a name for himself,” reads a statement on the GoFundMe page by his family.

“It’s been so hard for us with Ryan on the other side of the world, but we have watched his successes and were so proud of him. For the last few years it has been tough on Ryan with the lockdowns and mental health issues but he gave it everything he had for his fans.”

Last year, Biggs shared a lengthy update explaining delays in releasing new music, saying he had struggled with mental health issues in the years since he had moved to the Netherlands from Australia, and that the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated some of those issues.