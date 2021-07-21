BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ surpasses one billion streams on Spotify

BTS have hit yet another milestone with their 2020 hit single ‘Dynamite’ by amassing a over billion streams on Spotify.

The dance-pop track officially passed the one-billion-streams threshold on Spotify yesterday (July 20), according to statistics by Twitter account Chart Data. With this, the boyband have become the first Korean act to reach this milestone.

The song is also expected to be added into Spotify’s official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside past hit songs that also surpassed one billion streams on the music planform. Some tracks that are featured in this playlist of hits include Harry Styles‘ ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ and Queen‘s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’.

.@BTS_twt's "Dynamite" has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. It’s the first song by a Korean act to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) July 20, 2021

Advertisement

First released in August 2020, ‘Dynamite’ was BTS’ first-ever English-language song and earned the boyband several achievements. These include their first-ever chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 song as well as their a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In other BTS news, the boyband recently replaced themselves at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their third English-language single, ‘Permission to Dance’. The song, which was released last week, is also their fifth Number One hit, following ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’, as well as the remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

Prior to ‘Permission To Dance’, BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seven weeks in a row with ‘Butter’. In response to Billboard’s announcement, BTS expressed their gratitude to their fans on their official Twitter account, saying that they “can’t believe this is really happening to us”.