Caiti Baker releases new album ‘Mary Of The North’

Darwin singer-songwriter Caiti Baker has released her second studio album, ‘Mary Of The North,’ today (June 19).

The album follows on from Baker’s two previous releases as a solo artist. Her debut album, ‘ZINC,’ was released in 2017. An EP, ‘Dust (Pt. 1),’ followed in 2019.

The album was produced by James Managohig, AKA Kuya James. Baker previously worked with Managohig in a duo, Sietta. The pair released two studio albums before splitting in 2016.

In a press statement, Baker noted that the titular ‘Mary Of The North’ serves as less of a character and more of a concept throughout the album.

“She’s the essence of the Northern Territory to me,” she said.

“I want listeners to hear the textures, colours and tones that make this place the incredibly unique and interesting home that it is to many.”

‘Mary Of The North’ was lead off by the single ‘Worth It.’ The track also served as the theme song to the podcast ‘Bird’s Eye View,’ as created by women in the Darwin Correctional Centre. The women also appear as backing vocalists on the song. A second single, ‘Green Eyes,’ followed in April. The album’s most recent single was ‘Carry You,’ a re-recorded version of Sietta’s 2014 track ‘Carry.’