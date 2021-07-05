Dan Sultan teams up with Fender to auction off NAIDOC Week-themed guitars

Dan Sultan has teamed up with Fender and two First Nations artists to create two unique playable art pieces in celebration of NAIDOC week.

Sultan brought together the guitar manufacturing giant and two Indigenous artists, Otis Carey and Niah McLeod, who each created artworks on two Fender guitars that pay homage to their lands and heritage.

Carey’s piece, titled GAAGAL (Ocean), was made upon the Fender American Professional II Stratocaster and pays homage to his homeland, now known as Coffs Harbour, named after the totem of the Gumbaynggirr people.

McLeod’s piece is named NGUDJUNG YUGARANG (Mothers Heartbeat) and made upon a Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster. The piece, per a press release, represents her “artistic journey of connecting to heritage through art and speaks to the lineage of her people”.

View both art pieces below.

Both pieces are up for auction now, and will be taking bids until 11:59pm AEST on Sunday July 25. All proceeds from the auction will be going to Children’s Ground, marking the first project of Sultan’s as official ambassador for the First Nations charity.

According to their website, Children’s Ground “implements long-term, community-driven strategies to redress systemic inequity for First Nations people, addressing issues that perpetuate the cycle of intergenerational poverty and disadvantage including lack of access to education and employment opportunities”.

“It’s an approach that works, you can see that from our success on this country for tens of thousands of years,” Sultan said of the charity’s work.

“So, I will be loud about this: Children’s Ground is backing the knowledge systems that we know work and which the world is going to need.”

Mark Amory, Fender Music Australia’s general manager, said in a press statement, “Fender’s mission from the start has been to fuel the creative expression of players.

“Children’s Ground has the same essential beliefs of empowerment and self-determination for First Nations communities. They champion replacing the status quo of disadvantage with opportunity. We fully support their goals and are proud to be able to lend some assistance.”

You can view more details around the auction, and place a bid, here.