Delivery share new single ‘The Complex’ from forthcoming debut album

Melbourne indie rock band Delivery have released a new single, titled ‘The Complex’.

The song was released on Friday (October 7), and serves as the second single to be lifted from the band’s debut studio album, ‘Forever Giving Handshakes’. It follows on from ‘Baader Meinhof’, the album’s lead single, which was released last month.

Listen to ‘The Complex’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist James Lynch explained that the lyrics deal with two sides of conflicting issues with ego. “One part is written from the perspective of a stubborn arsehole who lacks the self-awareness to recognise his shortcomings,” he says, “but at a point I started feeling pretty high and mighty about myself weighing in, so that’s wrapped up in there too.

“I’m not sure which part is caricature and which part is real in this song now. If I say so myself, that makes ‘The Complex’ a rather fitting title.”

‘Forever Giving Handshakes’ is set for release on November 11. It will be released locally via Spoilsport Records, while Anti Fade Records will distribute the album in New Zealand, and Feel It Records will handle both US and European distribution.

Ahead of the album’s release, Delivery will play a hometown show next Saturday, October 22, where they will perform the entire album. The show will take place at Brunswick venue Ground Floor, and support for the show will come from Sydney band Sweetie as well as fellow Melbourne acts Mug and Pillow Pro. Tickets for the album preview show are available now via Humantix.