Dominic Fike has shared the studio version of ‘Elliot’s Song’, which he performed in the season finale of Euphoria.

Fike appeared in the new season of the HBO show as Rue and Jules’ “homie” and provided the musical accompaniment for its final scene.

The new track, performed by Fike, was actually written by Labrinth and Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and features backing vocals from the show’s star, Zendaya.

Advertisement

Check it out below.

Speaking to Variety recently, Fike said working on the show “felt like a long music video”. He also explained that his character is a “homie” of Rue (played by Zendaya) and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer), and added the actors were “the nicest people ever”.

The musician originally auditioned for a different part, but that character was written out of the show. After auditioning for a bigger role, HBO cast him. “I don’t have to do much acting,” he said of the “degenerate” part. “He’s exactly like me. It’s shit I would say and shit I would do.”

Fike recently revealed that he is working on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’. Speaking about that album, he described it as “overproduced”.

“I felt like I had too many producers in the room and too many people telling me what was right and what was wrong,” he explained. “Now it’s just my mind, similar to how I made ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos’. There were no other people in the room to tell me anything, and I’m not sending this music to other people to give me fucking opinions on it.”

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’, NME wrote: Much like Billie Eilish’s debut album, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ is similar in terms of its success of building a mood rather than fretting too much about the details (or at least giving off that impression, anyway).

“Song structures come and go – if they ever arrive at all – and the album’s final third has all the charm of a band of pals kicking back in their local garage rather than a million-dollar golden goose being backed by a major label.”