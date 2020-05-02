Evie Irie drops new introspective single ‘Worst Enemy’

Sydney-based R&B/soul singer Evie Irie has shared her latest single, ‘Worst Enemy’.

Listen to it below:

‘Worst Enemy’ was produced by Grammy award-winner Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Paul McCartney and countless other stars.

The single will be featured on Irie’s yet-to-be-announced EP, which is set for release later this year. An official music video is also slated to drop next Thursday, May 7.

According to Irie, ‘Worst Enemy’ is about “our inner demons”.

“It’s about admitting to the times we sabotage ourselves, and the brutal things we put ourselves through,” said Irie in a press release.

“It’s about feeling like sometimes you are so lost, that you actually think you’re found. It’s a really hard reality when I realise I’m in that place — overwhelmed with the struggle of all of my inner demons. That’s the core of ‘Worst Enemy’.

“The self-sabotage, the constant drive to be better, and to be good enough. It’s an endless and inevitable cycle, that I think we all experience at a point in our lives, in one way or another.”

To date, the soul wunderkind has amassed over 10million combined global streams at the young age of 17. Her last release was the five-track EP ‘5 Weeks in LA’, released through Republic Records, an imprint of Universal Music Group.