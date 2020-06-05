Hear Hatchie, The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart cover The Jesus And Mary Chain

Hatchie and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart have collaborated on a cover of The Jesus And Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always.’

Taken from the band’s 1994 album ‘Stoned & Dethroned,’ the cover sees Hatchie filling the role of the song’s original guest vocalist, Hope Sandoval. The singer described the project as “a dream come true” in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Sometimes Always’ below:

“[T]his cover [is] of one of my favourite collaborations with one of my favourite artists,” Hatchie said.

“I’m so glad it’s finally getting released, because it’s extra special to me.”

All proceeds from the single go towards The Movement For Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation. The former is a US-based coalition, focused on resources for black organisations. The latter, meanwhile, focuses on affordable therapy and support for black women and girls.

The cover is the first new music from The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart since their final album, the Tom Petty covers collection ‘Full Moon Fever.’ Frontman Kip Berman announced in November 2019 the band had broken up, after 12 years and four studio albums together.

‘Sometimes Always’ is available to purchase from June 22 via Bandcamp, only as part of Love Record Stores Day.