GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Hear Hatchie, The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart cover The Jesus And Mary Chain

Recorded before The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart broke up

By Anna Rose
Hatchie and Kip Berman
Hatchie and TPOBPAH's Kip Berman CREIDT: Mathias Kristensen/Rodolfo Sassano/Alamy

Hatchie and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart have collaborated on a cover of The Jesus And Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always.’

Taken from the band’s 1994 album ‘Stoned & Dethroned,’ the cover sees Hatchie filling the role of the song’s original guest vocalist, Hope Sandoval. The singer described the project as “a dream come true” in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Sometimes Always’ below:

Advertisement

“[T]his cover [is] of one of my favourite collaborations with one of my favourite artists,” Hatchie said.

“I’m so glad it’s finally getting released, because it’s extra special to me.”

All proceeds from the single go towards The Movement For Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation. The former is a US-based coalition, focused on resources for black organisations. The latter, meanwhile, focuses on affordable therapy and support for black women and girls.

The cover is the first new music from The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart since their final album, the Tom Petty covers collection ‘Full Moon Fever.’ Frontman Kip Berman announced in November 2019 the band had broken up, after 12 years and four studio albums together.

Advertisement

‘Sometimes Always’ is available to purchase from June 22 via Bandcamp, only as part of Love Record Stores Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.