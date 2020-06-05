Jess Kent shares new single ‘No One Else’ from forthcoming EP

Sydney pop artist Jess Kent has shared her first music of 2020, ‘No One Else.’

Dave Hammer co-wrote the single with Kent, best known for his work with acts such as Lime Cordiale, JEFFE and Mia Rodriguez. Canadian producer Matthew Engst served as the track’s producer. Per a press release, it marks the beginning of “a new project” from Kent, which is “to be shared across the year.”

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

This project in question is an as-yet-untitled EP, according to Kent’s Instagram. Previews of many of the songs expected to appear on it are scattered across her Instagram. One song, ‘Hi, It Me,’ was also co-written with Hammer.

Another, titled ‘Life Happens’, was written and recorded a matter of weeks before music studios were forced to temporarily close during lockdown. Kent said it felt “more and more relevant as the weeks go on.”

Advertisement

Kent’s last official release was the single ‘Slushie’ in 2019. The single marked the singer-songwriter’s return to Australia, following a stint of writing and working out of Los Angeles. The pop artist has steadily released a single each year since her debut EP, 2016’s ‘My Name is Jess Kent’.

‘No One Else’ is available to stream/download now.