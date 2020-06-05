Jess Kent shares new single ‘No One Else’ from forthcoming EP

Sydney pop artist Jess Kent has shared her first music of 2020, ‘No One Else.’
Dave Hammer co-wrote the single with Kent, best known for his work with acts such as Lime Cordiale, JEFFE and Mia Rodriguez. Canadian producer Matthew Engst served as the track’s producer. Per a press release, it marks the beginning of “a new project” from Kent, which is “to be shared across the year.”
Listen to it below:
This project in question is an as-yet-untitled EP, according to Kent’s Instagram. Previews of many of the songs expected to appear on it are scattered across her Instagram. One song, ‘Hi, It Me,’ was also co-written with Hammer.
View this post on Instagram
here’s a little snippet of hi, it me. which is one of the songs on the EP I just recorded. i know i’ve been a little MIA for a week or so. i’ve relocated back home to adelaide for a lil bit :3 i know it’s wild and often dark times out there. hope you’re all finding time to laugh and chill and let some light in.. the quarantine content is on it’s way! I wrote this with @davehammermusic . it’s for my sister cos i always miss her with living so far away. i’m with her now tho so we’re going to watch the office !! ok bye 🙂
Another, titled ‘Life Happens’, was written and recorded a matter of weeks before music studios were forced to temporarily close during lockdown. Kent said it felt “more and more relevant as the weeks go on.”
View this post on Instagram
hiiii i wrote this song a couple weeks ago before the studio’s shut down… it’s weird, feels more and more relevant as the weeks go on.. life in quarantine is weeeeirrdd but more so than ever, music always is the thing that gets me through. anyway this song is called Life Happens :3 <3
Kent’s last official release was the single ‘Slushie’ in 2019. The single marked the singer-songwriter’s return to Australia, following a stint of writing and working out of Los Angeles. The pop artist has steadily released a single each year since her debut EP, 2016’s ‘My Name is Jess Kent’.
‘No One Else’ is available to stream/download now.