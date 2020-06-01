Kehlani, Tinashe criticise Lana Del Rey for posting protester footage

Lana Del Rey has found herself in hot water (again) after posting footage of protesters in Los Angeles without blurring or covering their faces to protect their identity.

Earlier this weekend (May 31), Del Rey took to the streets of LA to join one of the many protests happening around the world in support of #BlackLivesMatter. The protests are seeking justice for George Floyd and the many other African American victims of police brutality.

In a since-deleted video posted to Instagram, she allegedly shared footage of protesters and people looting. Del Rey allegedly zoomed in on the protesters, leaving their identities exposed.

Various other musicians, including Tinashe and Kehlani, called Del Rey out, letting her know the dangers of the post.

“.@LanaDelRey please remove your instagram post it’s dangerous as f–k and a very poor choice of moments to post,” Kehlani wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“by all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. oh and turn your f–kin comments on man.”

Tinashe also took to Twitter, writing, “@LanaDelRey why the fuck are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM.”

She then thanked Lana for reportedly deleting the video.

@LanaDelRey thank you for removing your post!!!!!!!!!!! — TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 31, 2020

However, Kehlani later said that Lana allegedly re-posted a version of the offending video in which protestors’ faces were still visible.

“i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted?” Kehlani wrote.

“leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down.”

i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted ? leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 31, 2020

Lana Del Rey faced huge backlash last month following a post in which she called out several Black female artists and hit back at claims she was “glamorizing abuse”.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc,” she wrote, “can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever i want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse???????”

Following criticism, Del Rey doubled down on her message, saying that she’s “not the enemy” and “definitely not racist.”

In another Instagram post, she announced that her new album is titled ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ and will be out September 5.