The Kite String Tangle has announced details of his long-awaited second album, as well as a new single ‘North’ and national tour.

The album, titled ‘C()D3X’, follows the Brisbane singer/producer’s 2018 mini-album ‘In A Desperate Moment’.

With the announcement of the album today (January 31) came the release of a new single, ‘NORTH’. It follows his 2019’s singles ‘P()L4R’ and ‘KILLING TIME’, both of which will feature on ‘C()D3X’.

An accompanying music video for ‘NORTH’, directed by Dyllan Corbett, has also been released. Watch it below.

The Kite String Tangle – real name Danny Harley – also released two remixes of ‘North’, by Motez and Shadow Child. Stream them below:

To support the release of ‘C()D3X’, The Kite String Tangle will embark on a national tour, beginning in Wollongong in late May and concluding in Maroochydore in late June. On Instagram, Harley promised the tour would feature a “big new live show”.

‘C()D3X’ is set for release on March 20 via Harley’s own label, Exist. Recordings.

The Kite String Tangle’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Wollongong, UniBar (May 29)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (30)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (31)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (June 5)

Fremantle, Freo Social (6)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (12)

Geelong, Workers Club (13)

Byron Bay, The Northern (18)

Brisbane, The Triffid (19)

Maroochydore, Solbar (20)