Listen to Bad//Dreems’ powerful new single ‘Jack’: “This is a song about truth telling”

Adelaide rockers Bad//Dreems have released their second single for the year, a powerful cut titled ‘Jack’.

The rock track, as described by guitarist Alex Cameron, is “about truth telling”. It takes aim at White Australia’s erasure of Aboriginal history, particularly through a lack of education in schools and political action.

The message is punctuated further by the song’s accompanying film clip, which features footage from the band’s recent tour throughout Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory. Check it out below.

Advertisement

“Like many others we were not taught the true history of Australia at school,” Cameron said in a press statement.

“We were not taught about the original custodians of this land and their civilisation, the oldest on Earth. We were not taught the truth about the 234 years since colonisation. We were not taught about Aboriginal Resistance, Frontier Wars and centuries of mistreatment of Aboriginal people.”

He thanked the band’s First Nations friends Marlon Motlop, Richie Guymala and Black Rock Band, Michael O’Loughlin and Boe Spearim for their advice and feedback on the song, adding: “If the truth is going to be told, then White Australia will have to listen.”

It comes in conjunction with the band’s new podcast Hoo Ha!, centred around conversations with First Nations figures. The first two episodes are out now, featuring Guymala and Motlop.

Bad//Dreems will be hitting the road later this month for a six-stop tour around the country, accompanied by Mini Skirt and Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys. See tour dates below and tickets for the shows here.

Advertisement

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel

Saturday 22 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Friday 28 – Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, The Nightcat

NOVEMBER

Saturday 12 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 25 – Brisbane, The Brightside