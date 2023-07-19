Louis Tomlinson announces Australia 2024 tour dates

Louis Tomlinson has announced 2024 tour dates for Australia – check out the full list of dates below.

Today (July 19), the former One Direction singer took to social media to announce the tour, which will see him perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney between January 28 and February 2.

Australia 2024! I’m really excited to be coming back next year. Always been one of my favourite places to visit! Sign up now for pre-sale access. https://t.co/hSvvoR2HOr Pre-Sale opens 21st July at 10am local time.

General On Sale 25th July at 12pm local time. pic.twitter.com/qwnTXWzp66 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 18, 2023

On January 28, Louis Tomlinson will perform at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, before performing at the Riverstage in Brisbane on January 30. Tomlinson will wrap up his Australian leg of the Faith in the Future world tour at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 2.

Artist pre-sale tickets go live on Friday, July 21 at 10am local time. You can now sign-up for pre-sale access here. General ticket sales begin on Tuesday, July 25 at 12pm local time via Louis Tomlinson’s official website.

Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future Australia 2024 tour dates are:

January 28 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Melbourne

January 30 – Riverstage – Brisbane

February 2 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

Louis Tomlinson shot to fame with One Direction, who formed on The X Factor in 2010. Since the group parted ways in 2016, Tomlinson released his 2020 solo debut album ‘Walls’, followed by last year’s chart-topping ‘Faith In The Future’.

‘Faith In The Future’ scored a four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who wrote: “If ‘Walls’ found Tomlinson still figuring out what this part of his artistic journey should be, ‘Faith In The Future’ feels much more assured. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be “an ever-evolving process”. Album two shows, though, that he’s very much heading the right way.”