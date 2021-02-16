MF Tomlinson shares ‘Them Apples’ from debut solo album

Brisbane-born, London-based singer-songwriter MF Tomlinson has shared the second single from his debut solo album, ‘Them Apples’.

The new song follows the release of the album’s title track, ‘Strange Time’, in December 2020.

The forthcoming album – set to arrive on April 9 – will be Tomlinson’s second overall release under his own name. His ‘Last Days Of Rome’ EP was released in March 2020.

Tomlinson has also shared an accompanying music video for the single. It was directed by Tomas Jef, who also worked on the ‘Strange Time’ video.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, Tomlinson explained that ‘Them Apples’ initially stemmed from a conversation with the song’s co-writer and co-producer, Viljam Nybacka.

“[He] asked me ‘what have you been doing?’ [and] I said ‘I can’t remember, I’ve been so busy’,” he said.

“I thought that was intriguing – the intensity of life rendering each day featureless. Then the pandemic hit, and everyday really was the same.”

In Australia, Tomlinson is best known for fronting Brisbane indie-pop group Yves Klein Blue. Forming in their late teens, the band toured frequently and had two songs voted into the triple j Hottest 100.

Following their disbandment, Tomlinson relocated to the UK and formed a new project entitled Many Things.

Both bands released one studio album before folding – 2009’s ‘Ragged and Ecstatic’ and 2015’s ‘Burn Together’, respectively.