Mike Noga, former drummer of The Drones, has died at 43

Mike Noga, singer-songwriter and former drummer of The Drones, has died aged 43, his family have confirmed.

A member of Noga’s family broke the news in a post to his official Facebook page this afternoon (August 27).

“We are absolutely devastated to inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, son, uncle and dearest friend Mike,” Ali Noga wrote.

“We know how much he and his music meant to so many of you and there’s nothing we can say to make this hurt any less. We miss you and love you so much, Mike.”

A cause of death has not been given. NME has reached out to representatives from Noga’s former bandmates in The Drones, and will update this story if and when we receive a response.

Noga began his musical career in earnest in 1997 as part of the Tasmanian stoner rock band Legends of Motorsport.

Noga joined The Drones in 2004, replacing fellow Legends of Motorsport member Christian Strybosch after the recording sessions of ‘Wait Long By The River…’. Noga left amicably in 2014, swapping again with Strybosch to focus on his solo career.

Noga released three solo albums, his last being ‘KING’ in 2016. The record was produced by Paul Dempsey, and featured actor Noah Taylor as its “narrator”.

In July, Noga announced he had signed to Part Time Records to put out his new solo album. Double J report the album, recorded last year and produced by Alan Sparhawk of Low, is titled ‘Open Fire’ and is scheduled for release in 2021. NME has reached out to Part Time Records for comment.

