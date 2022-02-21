OKA frontman Stuart ‘DidgeriSTU’ Fergie has died

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name and image of a deceased person.

Stuart Fergie, frontman of Australian roots outfit OKA, known to fans as DidgeriSTU, passed away over the weekend, reportedly due to complications from COVID-19.

As reported by The Music, Fergie died from the virus last Saturday (February 19) after contracting it in January. According to a GoFundMe campaign launched shortly after his diagnosis, the musician “unexpectedly developed major critical issues with his lungs” and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit of a Gold Coast hospital.

The last update shared through that campaign – to which donations can still be made – came on Sunday January 30, when it was said that Fergie had been put into a medically induced coma to assist with his breathing. On February 14, his father Bob said in a Facebook post that Fergie was being prepared for open heart surgery.

Fergie founded OKA in 2001, with the project born from its members’ involvement in the Sydney 2000 Olympics. They released nine albums in 18 years, starting with 2002’s lowkey ‘Elements’. It was their third full-length effort, ‘Music Makes Me Happy’, that would earn OKA their mainstream breakthrough, with its more pop-centric style becoming a hit with international crowds.

The band’s most recent release came in ‘The Sunset Sessions’, an 11-track album they dropped independently in July 2020. They toured frequently until last December, and had shows planned before Fergie became ill.

Since his passing, there have been a litany of tributes shared in Fergie’s honour. Among them was an essay penned by Double J presenter Sarah Howells, who was a close friend of Fergie’s and an early champion of OKA. She wrote for The Music: “’Respect, every time.’ You’d hear that pretty regularly from the stage when OKA was playing, and it’s a sentiment that sums [Fergie] up pretty well.

“On a personal level, he had the biggest heart of anyone I know. His infectious smile was an absolute joy to see, and you can guarantee he’d grab you in a bear hug every time he saw you. He was genuine, caring, and full of so much love. He was so proud of his culture, and took every chance he could to respectfully and appropriately impart some of that knowledge to the audience at a live show.”

Speaking to the ABC, Xavier Rudd said the news of Fergie’s death sent “shock waves” through his community. He told the broadcaster: “His music was very important. He created a vibe that elevated people and pulled them out of themselves, a space where everyone was free to express themselves at a high frequency.”

OKA drummer Julian Belbachir shared his own tribute to “big brother Stu”, calling him “the most humble and gentle of souls”. Belbachir continued: “He lived his life to the fullest, investing everything he had to share his culture, music and art. He has inspired so many people and built a global movement with his gift of music. Stu was a pioneer and was ahead of his time. His legacy will live through his music for eternity. RIP big brother.”

Further tributes came from the likes of Emily Wurramara – who noted “his kindness, big deadly laugh and welcoming smile” – and Tijuana Cartel. The latter said: “We’ll miss you brother. Cook up some sick beats for us, and we’ll play with ya again someday.”