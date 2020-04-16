Parsnip announces new EP, share title track ‘Adding Up’

Melbourne-based pop-rock outfit, Parsnip, have shared the title track off their upcoming EP, ‘Adding Up’. The four-song EP is slated for release on May 15 via local Melbourne label, Anti Fade Records.

Listen to the new single below:

<a href="http://parsniphq.bandcamp.com/album/adding-up-7">Adding Up 7″ by Parsnip</a>

The ‘Adding Up’ EP will feature three original tracks by Parsnip, and a cover of Fire’s 1968 ‘Treacle Toffee World’.

In addition to being available digitally, the band are releasing two seven-inch vinyl variants of the EP: a limited lavender pressing limited to 100 copies (which has now sold out), and a standard black vinyl limited to 500 units. The vinyl will be pressed by Australia’s Zenith Records, and will share a split release with Episode Sounds in Japan.

New music from Parsnip was first teased in February on the band’s Instagram page. “The cat’s out of the bag!!!”, they wrote in an image caption.

“Brand spankin’ new Parsnip coming sooooon!”

Last year, Parsnip completed an extensive North American tour over September/October. Most recently, the band played a set at Golden Plains alongside a lineup which included Sampa the Great, Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, Pixies and more.

Parsnip are scheduled to tour through Japan in June. To date, no shows have been postponed or cancelled, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parsnip’s latest release was their 2019 debut LP ‘When The Tree Bears Fruit’. Before that, the four-piece had shared two singles, ‘Parsnip’ and ‘Feeling Small’.