RAT!Hammock release new single ‘Word Of The Day’

Melbourne band RAT!Hammock have released their first new music of 2020, ‘Word Of The Day.’

The single, released today (July 3), was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program on Wednesday.

An accompanying music video, created by Michael Ridley, has also been released. Unable to make a music video for the single together due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the band members instead filmed themselves in their respective bedrooms.

Watch it below:

‘Word Of The Day’ follows on from the band’s two singles released in 2019. The band released ‘Ghost’ in March, followed by ‘Pick Up’ in September.

Sam Swain produced the single, having previously worked with the band on ‘Ghost.’ It was tracked at his Melbourne studio, Sunset Pigs.

The single also marks the band’s first release with their new bass player, Dominic Buckham. Having previously played in Melbourne band Fan Girl, Buckham was originally brought in as a touring bassist in the second half of 2019. Former bassist Sean Conran left the band around this time in order focus on his band, Obscura Hail. Buckham was later asked to join the band on a full-time basis.

The band teased the release of the single with a series of satirical videos on their social media. Each centred on a different “word of the day,” with the band members reading out dictionary definitions of specific words.