Ruby Fields announces debut album ‘Been Doin It For A Bit’, shares new single

Ruby Fields has announced details of her debut studio album, ‘Been Doin It For A Bit’, arriving on September 24.

The album, announced yesterday (July 13), coincided with the premiere of new single ‘Song About a Boy’ on triple j’s Hobba and Hing drive-time program. The track opens the album, and is the third single released from the album thus far.

Fields released the album’s lead single ‘Pretty Grim’ in September of 2020, which was followed by ‘R.E.G.O.’ in April.

The music video for ‘Song About a Boy’ also premiered last night, directed by Jamieson Kerr.

Watch the video below:

Fields and her band – guitarist Adam Newling, bassist Tas Wilson and drummer Patrick Rogers – recorded ‘Been Doin It For A Bit’ between Revolver Studios in Waiuku, New Zealand and Music Farm Studios in Byron Bay on the north coast of New South Wales.

Production was overseen by Chris Collins, who also worked with Fields and co. on their 2019 EP ‘Permanent Hermit’. The album was mastered by Middle Kids bassist Tim Fitz.

The album will be a co-op release between Space 44, which has overseen Fields’ releases since her 2017 debut, as well as King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s Melbourne-based imprint Flightless.

Pre-orders for the album are open now.