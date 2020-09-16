Skegss unleash summery new single ‘Fantasising’

Skegss have today (September 16) released the latest in a string of standalone singles, with summery new cut ‘Fantasising’.

In addition to the song, the band have unveiled an absolutely chaotic music video that sees them play a dive bar that is swimming with a strange array of wildlife, including alpacas, snakes and iguanas.

Watch the video, directed by Kai Neville, below:

They teased the release of ‘Fantasising’ on social media last week, posting a photo with the caption, “New song next week?”.

In addition to the new track, they also shed a little bit of light as to when fans can expect the follow up to their 2018 debut album ‘My Own Mess’. One Twitter user replied to the aforementioned photo, writing “what about an album haha”, to which the band responded, “Hopefully not too long off”.

Hopefully not too long off 🙂 — Skegss (@skegss) September 8, 2020

‘Fantasising’ marks the band’s second single release for 2020, following ‘Under The Thunder’ back in June. ‘Under The Thunder’ was their first release since 2019’s ‘Save It For The Weekend’, and their popular cover of Pixies’ ‘Here Comes Your Man’, originally done for triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’.

2020 has also seen the band play a slew of various live-streamed concerts, including a Black Tie World Tour live-stream event in support of ‘Under The Thunder’ as well as small concerts in the Northern NSW suburb of Brunswick Heads.