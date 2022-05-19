Speed address Asian hate crimes on single ‘Not That Nice’, announce new EP

Western Sydney hardcore outfit Speed have returned with a new single, ‘Not That Nice’, denouncing Asian hate crime.

Speed dropped the single and its official music video last night (May 18). In the clip, the outfit strike various poses as a group and with friends, before performing in an intimate space. The video was directed by photographer and videographer Jack Rudder, who also made the band’s video for ‘We See U’. Watch it below:

Speaking on the track in a press release, lead vocalist Jem Siow said that ‘Not That Nice’ was written “in reaction to the Asian hate crimes born from the pandemic”.

“The[re are] sad stories of innocent, good civilians falling victim to racial violence,” he said. “I found myself thinking, ‘this is someone’s grandma, grandpa, mum, dad, child…’

“This song is simply about taking control of your own identity, [and] writing your own narrative. I feel privileged to live a life of confidence in speaking out and walking my own path. Hopefully, this song in some way can empower others to feel a similar sense of courage.”

The single comes along with news of a new EP, dubbed ‘Gang Called Speed’, due for release on June 24 via Flatspo Records/Last Ride Records. Find the tracklist below.

As well as the promise of new music, Speed will play two shows ahead of the EP’s release. On May 28, the band will perform at Perth’s Lynott’s Lounge. The following month, on June 12, Speed will headline the Back On The Map mini-festival at Sydney’s Factory Theatre.

Speed’s ‘Gang Called Speed’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Not That Nice’

2. ‘Another Toy’

3. ‘Move’

4. ‘Big Bite’

5. ‘Every Man For Themself’

6. ‘Know Your Foe’