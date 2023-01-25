Static-X announce Australian tour dates for 2023

Static-X have unveiled their 2023 Australian tour dates, celebrating 20 years since the release of their ‘Machine’ album.

The metal band’s three-date tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on May 19. The following day (May 20), Static-X will perform at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, before capping off the run at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill on May 21. Tickets for all dates will be available here this Friday (January 27). See the full list of tour dates below.

Static-X’s Australian tour celebrates the 20-year anniversary of ‘Machine’, the band’s second studio album, released in 2001. Alongside songs from that project, Static-X’s tour setlist is said to lift tracks from their entire discography – from the 1999 debut ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’ through to 2020’s ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 1’.

Bassist Tony Campos – who comprises the band’s line-up alongside Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay and recently unmasked vocalist Xer0 – said Static-X “are so excited to finally get back to Australia”. The press statement continued: “We plan to play most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip as well as a number of nice surprises. It’s going to be one for the ages and we can’t wait to get out there”.

Chicago band SOiL will join Static-X on all three of their Australian dates. According to a press release, SOiL will perform their 2001 sophomore album ‘Scars’ in full, as well as “other favourites” from their catalogue. SOiL’s most recent album, ‘Play It Forward’, arrived in August of last year.

In a 3.5-star review of ‘Machine’, NME said the album “makes a compelling sequel to [Static-X’s] impressive 1999 debut”, saying the 12-track effort “[sounds] snappier and edgier overall, which ensures fantastic tech-metal fusion”.

Static-X’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 19 — Melbourne/Naarm, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 20 — Sydney/Eora, The Metro

Sunday 21 — Brisbane/Meanjin, Eatons Hill