The Weeknd debunks “original” ‘Dawn FM’ tracklist featuring new collaborations

The Weeknd has debunked a leaked image of what was said to be the “original” tracklist for his latest album ‘Dawn FM’.

As Billboard reports, the music and celebrity news Twitter account Buzzing Pop recently posted a handwritten note containing songs that were reportedly due to appear on the Canadian artist’s new record.

Among them is a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign (on a cut titled ‘Euphoria’) as well as a Kali Uchis team-up called ‘Eat My Heart’. Elsewhere are song titles such as ‘Lost City’, ‘Don’t Break My Heart’ and ‘Angels’.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, however, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – retweeted the Buzzing Pop post on his official Twitter account along with the message: “I love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO.”

You can see the tweet below.

i love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO https://t.co/3bwqtvGHz3 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 9, 2022

Tesfaye previously joined forces with Grande on a reworking of his ‘After Hours’ single ‘Save Your Tears’, which included a new verse sung by the ‘Positions’ pop star. He also appeared on a remix of Ty Dolla $ign’s 2014 single ‘Oh Nah’ alongside Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard.

Released back in January, ‘Dawn FM’ features contributions from Tyler, The Creator (on ‘Here We Go… Again’) and Lil Wayne (‘I Heard You’re Married). You can read NME‘s four-star review of the album here.

The Weeknd dethroned Justin Bieber as the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify following the record’s arrival.

Advertisement

Tesfaye has hinted that his latest studio effort might be part of a “trilogy” of albums. Fans have since gone to speculate that ‘Dawn FM’ is its second part (a sequel to ‘After Hours’), with a third LP currently in the pipeline to complete it.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has announced a North American stadium tour – dubbed the ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour – that is set to begin in July. Buy tickets here.