triple j Unearthed announce DIY Supergroup loop competition

triple j Unearthed have unveiled their DIY Supergroup competition this morning (April 21), which gives young artists the chance to collaborate with a selection of Australia’s top hit-makers.

The competition challenges fledgeling musicians to include loops from a newly assembled sample pack in their music. Artists featured in the pack include Flume, Tame Impala, Tkay Maidza, Amy Shark, G Flip, Tash Sultana, The Jungle Giants and Middle Kids.

To enter, download the sample pack from triplejunearthed.com, and sample at least three of the artists in the pack. From there, entrants should upload submissions to their triple j Unearthed artist page by midnight, May 17. triple j encourages artists to use #DIYSUPERGROUP in their track’s title.

Finalists will be announced on triple j Breakfast with Sally & Erica during the week commencing May 18. In the week commencing May 25, the station will announce the winner. triple j will play the winning song across its stations in the weeks that follow.

“As everyone’s at home in isolation, it’s changing the whole game when it comes to artist collaborations. With triple j Unearthed’s DIY Supergroup, we’re bringing the collaborators to you,” a representative for triple j said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to hear what you come up with!”