The Front Bottoms have announced their new album ‘In Sickness & In Flames’, and a new single and video titled ‘Montgomery Forever’.

The New Jersey duo’s seventh studio album will be released on August 21 via Atlantic Records, with the video for their new single streaming below.

Advertisement

The band’s two previous singles, ‘Camouflage’ and ‘Everyone Blooms’ were released in December 2019 and April 2020 respectively, and will both feature on the new record. The full tracklisting is as follows.

01. Everyone Blooms

02. Camouflage

03. Jerk

04. The Truth

05. Montgomery Forever

06. The Hard Way

07. Leaf Pile

08. New Song D

09. Fairbanks, Alaska

10. Love At First Sight

Last month, the band released ukulele versions of ‘Camouflage’ and ‘Everyone Blooms’, donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter. They raised $3,595.00 with the band matching the amount, with label Fueled By Ramen bringing the total up to $10,000.

“Through the power of art, we have a responsibility to do our part to help make the world a better place for everyone, especially those who identify as BIPOC,” they said in a letter to fans. “Without all of you this would not be possible, and we are so grateful for your endless support”.

Describing their new album, they said: “Earlier this year, we made a new album and decided to name it In Sickness & In Flames. When we were writing the album and settling on the title, it meant something completely different to us. We could have never imagined where the world would be just six months later. In true TFB style this album has developed into something of its own that we no longer control the narrative of”.