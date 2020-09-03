“Me and the [2 other] writers of colour who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse,” Peiffer began.

Peiffer made the allegations following the release of the trailer on Twitter, leading up to the release of the series on October 16.

Playwright and screenwriter Ming Peiffer has claimed she and two other writers quit Netflix series Grand Army due to “racist exploitation and abuse”.

“The show runner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix hr on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes you read that correctly. Who wants to interview us?”

With “full Karen”, Peiffer is referring to the term popularised online referring to an entitled white woman.

Her thread continued: “Sorry 2, 3 writers including me. Aforementioned tweet is just top of the iceberg. I’m sickened they chose this wording for the tweet and are whoring around the American flag in the trailer as though anything about this project was united.

“It matters who hears you, who says ‘I understand’” this shit just writes itself. Really heard & understood us when we told you how exploitative the show was.

“Tried to underpay the LatinX writer who just won an Emmy meanwhile creator had never worked in tv b4 but the 3 of us had.”

When one user asked why TV series with Black leads are often “depressing”, Peiffer responded: “Because the show runner wouldn’t listen to the 3 writers of colour, of which I am one, including the Black writer who kept asking to not make her storyline poverty porn.