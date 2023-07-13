Is Lisa guilty in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season two?

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) takes on another questionable murder case in The Lincoln Lawyer’s second season.

Created by David E. Kelley, the legal drama’s second season is split into two parts, with the first five episodes landing July 6 on Netflix. The concluding five episodes will drop a month later on August 3.

The latest season adapts the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s series of novels, titled The Fifth Witness. Newcomers to the cast include Yaya DaCosta, Lana Parrilla and Angelica Maria.

Did Lisa kill Mitchell in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

In the show’s second season, Haller is leading the defense of chef Lisa Trammell (Parrilla) who is accused of murdering real estate developer Mitchell Bondurant (Clint Carmichael).

By the end of the first five episodes of season two, there’s a considerable amount of evidence against her; with a witness able to place Lisa outside Bondurant’s office on the day of murder, a missing hammer in her toolkit, and some gardening gloves owned by Lisa marked with the victim’s blood.

While it hasn’t been answered whether Lisa is guilty in the show, the outcome in the original source material will likely be followed in the series. In the novel The Fifth Witness, Lisa is found to be responsible for Mitchell’s death, but Haller doesn’t learn this until after she’s exonerated.

If the series follows the book, this will be the second time Haller has successfully defended a murderer who has turned out to be guilty, following the case of Trevor Elliott in season one.

Has the show been renewed for a third season?

Netflix has not yet announced whether The Lincoln Lawyer will return for a third season. A decision will likely be made after season two part two is released on August 3.

Garcia-Rulfo is the second actor to play Mickey Haller on-screen, following the 2011 movie adaptation The Lincoln Lawyer starring Matthew McConaughey.

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream on Netflix.