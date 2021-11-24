Issue 24: November 2021

Features
SOUND OF STILLNESS
Courtney Barnett on her minimalist new album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, #MeToo and the Australian government’s “lack of respect” for a pandemic-stricken industry.
HIS LIFE’S WORK
Birdz levels up on his second album ‘Legacy’, which has First Nations’ sovereignty at its core.
SPREADING HER WINGS
Ladyhawke opens up about her cancer battle, homophobia in the music industry and her fourth LP ‘Time Flies’.
THE WEIRD WORLD OF MONSTER EXTRAS
Lord Of The Rings, Game Of Thrones and Star Wars actors on life behind the prosthetics.
THE FUTURE OF THE OLD REPUBLIC
BioWare’s Charles Boyd talks the Star Wars MMO’s upcoming expansion.
Also In This Issue:
- ‘Still Over It’: R&B gold from Atlanta’s Summer Walker
- Forza Horizon takes a pit stop in Mexico
- Wes Anderson makes his return with The French Dispatch
This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 December 2021.