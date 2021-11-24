MAGAZINEIssue 24: November 2021

Issue 24: November 2021

Subscribe Now

In the November 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Courtney Barnett discuss her minimalist new album, Birdz levels up, Ladyhawke talks about her cancer battle and homophobia, and we dive into the weird world of monster extras

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Australia Magazine Issue 24

Features

SOUND OF STILLNESS

Courtney Barnett on her minimalist new album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, #MeToo and the Australian government’s “lack of respect” for a pandemic-stricken industry.

Features

HIS LIFE’S WORK

Birdz levels up on his second album ‘Legacy’, which has First Nations’ sovereignty at its core.

NME Australia Magazine Issue 24

NME Australia Magazine Issue 24

Features

SPREADING HER WINGS

Ladyhawke opens up about her cancer battle, homophobia in the music industry and her fourth LP ‘Time Flies’.

Features

THE WEIRD WORLD OF MONSTER EXTRAS

Lord Of The Rings, Game Of Thrones and Star Wars actors on life behind the prosthetics.

NME Australia Magazine Issue 24
NME Australia Magazine Issue 24

Features

THE FUTURE OF THE OLD REPUBLIC

BioWare’s Charles Boyd talks the Star Wars MMO’s upcoming expansion.

Also In This Issue:

  • ‘Still Over It’: R&B gold from Atlanta’s Summer Walker
  • Forza Horizon takes a pit stop in Mexico
  • Wes Anderson makes his return with The French Dispatch

This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 December 2021.

Become a Subscriber. Save up to 35% with our exclusive offer.

Subscribe Now

Recent Issues

View All Issues