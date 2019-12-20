It’s been a decade unlike any other for videogames. We’ve seen technical specifications pushed to the limit. At least three companies have competed for dominance. Games have pushed and probed to be far more than the word ‘game’ might suggest. And there was a game that came along where you got to control a goose.

Since we’re approaching the end of the decade, we decided to make a big old list of the 50 greatest games of the last 10 years – yes, we know it says 51, but read on for the reason why… Some of you may read this list and become irrationally angry. Some may read it and nod sagely in agreement. But what we guarantee all of you will do is read it and think, ‘God bless videogames, aren’t they the absolute nuts…’.

Read on gamers, and have a blast.