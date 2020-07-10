Every Coldplay song ranked in order of greatness

When you come to appraise the 20+ years of Coldplay material on offer – music written by the four people who forced the world to invent new synonyms for “heartbreak” – a study of every single Coldplay track actually teases out much more nuance and variety than the straightforward moans and groans of some of the saddest guys in the business might suggest.

Comprising of Will Champion on drums, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass and Chris Martin on vocals – and, when he fancies it, guitar, piano and whatever else he can find — Coldplay have often been cocky, sometimes political but always furiously fascinating. From embracing indie rock to trying out nu jazz — and dipping their toes into electropop and EDM as well — they’ve also always been hungry to have a go at anything and everything when they get to it in the studio.

To celebrate 20 years since the release of their still-great debut album ‘Parachutes’ on July 10, 2000, behold: a full, colourful, impassioned ranking of every single Coldplay song to date.

Some criteria before we get going: instrumentals are allowed and included, as long as they are not purely transitional or recycling the loops of another full track. But we’ve banned all unreleased tracks, included no covers and counted nothing from ‘Los Unidades’ (which is probably for the best). Hidden tracks, however, are allowed and celebrated, as are charity and festive offerings.

Here then, ranked in order of greatness from worst to best, is Coldplay.

With additional words from Andrew Trendell, El Hunt, Hannah Mylrea and Sam Moore