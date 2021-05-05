Every Lana Del Rey song ranked in order of greatness

“Is it the end of an era?/Is it the end of America?” Lana questions on this heavy ‘Lust For Life’ cut. Seconds later, she answers her own question: “No, it’s only the beginning/If we hold on to hope, we’ll have our happy ending.” Production-wise, it’s a compelling mix of folky guitars and discordant layers of drones, combining to make something that feels as weighty as the topic Lana broaches in the lyrics.

‘Fucked My Way Up To The Top’ (2014)

Much like ‘Money Power Glory’, this fellow ‘Ultraviolence’ track is a response to people’s beliefs about Del Rey’s career beginnings and the alleged ‘inauthenticities’ of the story she’d shared with the world. In it, she took aim at an unnamed singer who had apparently mocked her persona, but then “stole and copied it”. It’s not clear who she’s talking about – although there have been plenty of guesses – but she does sound very over it. “Mimicking me’s a fucking bore,” she sings at one point, and if she’d recorded it while doing a massive eye-roll, we wouldn’t be surprised.

‘Cruel World’ (2014)

Set to ‘60s psych rushes, this tune celebrates the departure of an ex, Lana telling him: “Everybody knows that I’m the best / I’m crazy.” Things might be over, but it seems the couple did have something in common at least, as she sings later: “You’re dancing circles around me/ You’re fucking crazy.” As the opener for her Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach-produced album ‘Ultraviolence’, ‘Cruel World’ mixed things up with Lana’s sound, not straying super far from her previous output, but doing something different enough to make you sit up and want to follow her into her then-new era.